Man arrested after back-to-back break-in attempts at same Saanich store

Suspect was still inside the business when police arrived Tuesday night

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after police officers arrived at a Saanich business that had been broken into.

Police received a report about a break-in at a store in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. The store’s live-feed CCTV alerted its owners about the break-in.

Police, including two K9-unit officers, found the business’ glass front door smashed and the suspect still inside when they arrived. The suspect eventually walked outside the store and was arrested.

Saanich police suspect the man of breaking into the same business on Monday, noting in a release that evidence was found on him backing up that suspicion.

Police recommended two counts of breaking and entering against the man, who was released with conditions and a 2022 court date.

