Man arrested after smashing glass doors with hammer, chasing three women from lobby

Victoria police arrested a man on Thursday morning after he broke two large glass doors at a multi-unit residential building and threatened building occupants with a hammer.
Just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 10, officers were called to the 700-block of Herald Street to check on the well-being of a man.
A woman reported that the man was acting in a paranoid manner on the street, indicating that people were trying to harm him.
The man’s behaviour escalated and the woman moved to a safe location within the lobby of a nearby multi-unit residential building.
Building staff locked the glass doors to the building out of concern for their safety. The man brandished a hammer, smashed through the two glass doors and gained entry into the building. He then chased after three women who ran from the lobby.
Officers arrested the man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the glass and was transported to hospital for treatment and a mental health assessment.
The man remains in hospital and the women were not physically injured during the incident.
VicPD is recommending charges of mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.
