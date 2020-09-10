Man arrested after smashing glass doors with hammer, chasing three women from lobby

Victoria police recommending charges of mischief and assault for the man

Victoria police took a man into custody on Thursday morning after he smashed two glass doors in with a hammer and chased after three women who fled the scene. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a man on Thursday morning after he broke two large glass doors at a multi-unit residential building and threatened building occupants with a hammer.

Just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 10, officers were called to the 700-block of Herald Street to check on the well-being of a man.

A woman reported that the man was acting in a paranoid manner on the street, indicating that people were trying to harm him.

READ ALSO: Violent sexual assault in Victoria prompts call for witnesses

The man’s behaviour escalated and the woman moved to a safe location within the lobby of a nearby multi-unit residential building.

READ ALSO: Final suspect in Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation not in B.C., says VicPD

Building staff locked the glass doors to the building out of concern for their safety. The man brandished a hammer, smashed through the two glass doors and gained entry into the building. He then chased after three women who ran from the lobby.

Officers arrested the man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the glass and was transported to hospital for treatment and a mental health assessment.

The man remains in hospital and the women were not physically injured during the incident.

VicPD is recommending charges of mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD