Man dies after single-vehicle crash into tree in Langford

One man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Langford Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP was called to a crash on Dec. 7 around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bellamy Road and Gourman Place, according to a news release.

Officers determined a blue 2010 Honda CRV was travelling on Bellamy Road when it went off the roadway and into the ditch colliding with a tree.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters using extrication tools. He was taken to hospital with significant injuries and later died.

West Shore RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the crash.

