West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man dies after single-vehicle crash into tree in Langford

West Shore RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating Dec. 7 collision

One man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Langford Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP was called to a crash on Dec. 7 around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bellamy Road and Gourman Place, according to a news release.

Officers determined a blue 2010 Honda CRV was travelling on Bellamy Road when it went off the roadway and into the ditch colliding with a tree.

READ MORE: Firefighters use Jaws of Life to extricate driver in Langford crash

The driver, a 60-year-old man, had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters using extrication tools. He was taken to hospital with significant injuries and later died.

West Shore RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the crash.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria couples counsellors see surge in demand during pandemic
Next story
Snowbirds release 2021 airshow season, set to return to the Island for spring training

Just Posted

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

Kris Hardy and Monique Seidler are pictured on their rental property on Murray Road. The District of Sooke say they can’t use a motorhome as a primary residence. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke family faces eviction by district for living in motorhome

Residential zoning bylaw prohibits people from living in RVs year-round

West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man dies after single-vehicle crash into tree in Langford

West Shore RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating Dec. 7 collision

Belmont Secondary School. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Comment taken out of context led to rumours of shooting threat at Belmont

Sooke School District has identified source, given all-clear for students to be in class

A vehicle is on fire on Malahat Drive Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crews respond to vehicle fire on Malahat

Vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, says fire department

Humpback whales seen frolicking near Comox, Dec. 5. Photo courtesy Peter Hamilton/Lifeforce Ocean Friends
VIDEO: Half a dozen humpback whales have play day near Vancouver Island shoreline

Peter Hamilton, founder of Life Force Ocean Friends, submitted this video of… Continue reading

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. delays 2021 budget, moves to borrow more for COVID-19

$1,000 family benefit coming, online applications open Dec. 18

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds release 2021 airshow season, set to return to the Island for spring training

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP looking for witnesses to road rage incident near Chemainus

Driver shattered another vehicle’s window on highway on Nov. 24

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Most Read