Man dies in ATV accident south of Nanaimo

Incident happened on backroad Friday night in Nanaimo Lakes area

A 33-year-old man died in an ATV accident on a forest service road south of Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, on a backroad 18 kilometres from Nanaimo Lakes Road.

Police, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo Search and Rescue personnel responded to the emergency call. A police officer rode along on one of NSAR’s quads and due to the remoteness of the incident and other factors, it was just after midnight when responders reached the scene.

“[Responders] using GPS from cell phone pings, managed to locate the group and the injured male,” the release noted. “[Rescuers] immediately commenced emergency first aid for an extended period of time.”

“The first responders, they did heroic efforts to try to save the individual’s life, but because of the severity of the injuries, he died,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, RCMP spokesman.

Police investigators spoke with the group of riders “and based on statements provided, the death appears to accidental and not suspicious.” O’Brien didn’t comment further on the nature of the accident and noted that the B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating.

The man who died was from Cobble Hill.

READ ALSO: Two people injured in quad accident south of Nanaimo


Minimum wage goes up June 1 in B.C. as businesses face COVID-19 challenges
Lifted COVID-19 restrictions hails Sidney Taxi back into business

