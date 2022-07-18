Lake Country RCMP Detachment (Brittany Webster)

Lake Country RCMP Detachment (Brittany Webster)

Man drowns while helping another person on Okanagan’s Wood Lake

B.C. Coroner Service attended the scene

  • Jul. 18, 2022 10:20 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP has confirmed a man drowned Saturday on Wood Lake.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers were called with report of a drowning.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man who drowned was attempting to assist another individual in the water.

Boaters in the area located the two men in distress. One was rescued with a life jacket while the other was brought to the Oyama boat launch and pronounced dead on scene.

B.C. Coroner Service attended and took conduct of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man”, says Corp. Judith Bertrand, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP detachment. “We want to commend the people that assisted with the rescue efforts. Wearing and having easy access to life jackets made a significant difference in the outcome of this tragic event.”

The identity of the deceased was not released.

The RCMP has a number of safe boating tips to reveiw before heading out on the water.

READ MORE: Jump in, the water’s fine: Lake Country beach water quality advisory lifted

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BoatingLake Country

Previous story
VicPD arrest armed man in crisis after hours-long standoff
Next story
Family of Central Saanich’s Nathaniel Watters appeals for privacy after announcing his passing

Just Posted

Commuters can expect delays as lanes are reconfigured on Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads. (File-Sooke News Mirror)
Delays expected Tuesday on Sooke Road

In addition to exhibiting his work, Sooke resident Duobaitis has worked as a volunteer to set up the Sooke Fine Arts Show. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)
Longtime volunteer exhibits dedication to Sooke Fine Arts Show

Francis Landy of Oak Bay is a proponent of the rake as opposed to gas-powered leaf blowers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Planned phase-out of gas-powered lawn equipment sputters to a start in Oak Bay

The family of Nathaniel Watters is asking for privacy after announcing that he has passed away. The family said in a statement on social media that they were able to locate him in the evening hours of July 16 in Nitinat Lake area. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)
Family of Central Saanich’s Nathaniel Watters appeals for privacy after announcing his passing