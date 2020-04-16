Man locked in refrigerator compartment of delivery truck rescued by Saanich firefighters

Call for help came from inside the truck

The Saanich Fire Department received a unique call on Thursday afternoon: a man locked in the refrigerator compartment of his truck was in need of rescue.

Just before 3 p.m. on April 16, the Saanich Fire Station No. 3 was called to Horner Park just off Kisber Avenue where a man was stuck in his Sprinter Reefer van, said Station No. 1 Platoon Captain Rob Jones.

Luckily, when the man got locked in, he had his cellphone in his pocket so he was able to call for help, Jones explained.

He added that when firefighters arrived, they worked quickly to find a way to get the man out so he didn’t get too cold – he was only inside the refrigerator compartment for about 20 minutes.

Aside from his cellphone, the man also had his key fob in his pocket so he was able to unlock the cab of the truck so that the crew could get inside to open the back refrigerator compartment and set him free.

Jones noted this was an unusual rescue as it’s more common for someone to get locked out of their vehicle rather than inside it.

