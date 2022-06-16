Courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Man pleads guilty to sexually touching two children in Nanaimo

Sentencing date for Glen Murray Massick expected to be set in August

A man has pleaded a number of sex crimes, including two involving inappropriately touching children.

In front of Judge Karen Whonnock in provincial court in Nanaimo on Thursday, June 16, Glen Murray Massick entered guilty pleas to two counts of touching children under 16 years for a sexual purpose. He also pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

The sexual touching charges stem from incidents between May and June, 2021, and the sexual assault charge occurred between October 2018 and October 2019. The offences occurred in the Nanaimo area.

Stephen Littley, defence counsel, said he and Caroline Narraway, Crown counsel, are entering a joint submission.

In addition to pre-sentencing and psychiatric reports Whonnock also ordered a Gladue report. Littley said his client identifies as Indigenous, although the connection isn’t strong, but Whonnock said it could still be helpful to the court.

A date for sentencing is expected to be set on Aug. 16.

Massick did not respond to questions as he left court.


