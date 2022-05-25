Passengers with their luggage wait outside the arrivals area at Victoria International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Man released with court date after inert military explosives found at Victoria airport

Second bag prompted call for RCMP bomb squad

The man travelling with the two bags that sparked yesterday’s closure at Victoria International Airport is now facing a court date.

A Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) employee scanned one of the man’s bags through the typical scanning process and became concerned as it appeared to contain suspicious-looking items – two of which appeared as incendiary devices

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP was contacted at around 1:30 p.m. on May 24, and after a brief investigation took the man who claimed responsibility for the bag into custody.

An area of YYJ was cordoned off, at a distance recommended by explosive disposal experts, RCMP said in a statement. As the investigation continued, a second bag belonging to the same man was discovered, but this bag could not be safely scanned or examined.

READ MORE: Victoria airport back to normal operations after ‘incendiary item’ found Tuesday

“Out of an abundance of caution, and with consultation with both NavCan and Victoria Airport Authority, it was decided that the departures wing would be temporarily closed to ensure the safety of the public,” said Sidney/North Saanich RCMP in a Wednesday morning statement.

Members of the RCMP explosives disposal unit travelled to the Island and examined the bags, determining the items were inert military surplus explosives.

“The RCMP is reminding travellers to confirm the items you are travelling with are permitted on aircraft or that you have prior permission to travel with certain items,” said Cpl Andres Sanchez, media liaison officer with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP in a statement.

The RCMP’s investigation continues and the man has been released with a court date.

The Victoria International Airport fully reopened Tuesday night.

 


