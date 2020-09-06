Man stabbed in Centennial Square Saturday evening: VicPD

One suspect described as part Caucasian man, with dreadlocks and a green shirt

Victoria Police Department is looking for two suspects after a stabbing in Centennial Square on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers in the area were approached by a man who said he was stabbed and in medical distress.

The victim said he was in a verbal confrontation with another man in Centennial Square who then stabbed him. The victim ran from the scene while being chased by a second, unidentified man.

The man has been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect who reportedly stabbed the victim is described as a part Caucasian man, with dreadlocks and a green shirt.

The suspect wore a knife on his waistband and had a husky dog.

The second suspect who chased the victim from Centennial Square is described as a 25 to 30 year old man with long hair and wearing aviator sunglasses.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspects, call 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

