Man survives shooting in ‘drug culture’ violence in Nanaimo

A man was shot but survived in ‘drug culture’ conflict in Nanaimo’s south end over the long weekend.

Nanaimo RCMP responded to multiple calls about gunfire at a derelict property near the intersection of Nicol and Needham streets at about 1 p.m. on Oct. 10, according to a police press release.

About 20 minutes later, RCMP were advised that a man had arrived at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with apparent gunshot injuries, but his injuries were non-life-threatening and he was treated and released.

RCMP then arrested a man and a woman in a vehicle that was travelling southbound on Nicol Street and the occupants, both known to police, were released from custody while the investigation continues, police say.

RCMP said the residence where the shots were heard “is known to be used by persons who are marginalized and involved in the Nanaimo drug culture.” Police say the incident was a “targeted, isolated event” and the parties involved appear to know one another.

“The use of firearms however, and the blatant disregard for the safety of individuals in our community is troubling, and can be attributed to the drug culture in Nanaimo and the violence associated with it,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-38031.

