Man wanted province-wide sought by West Shore RCMP

Andrew Blogg, 34, charged for possession of stolen property under $5,000

West Shore RCMP are searching for a Andrew Blogg, 34, wanted province-wide for failing to appear in court. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A man wanted province-wide for failing to appear in court for a criminal charge is being sought by West Shore RCMP.

Andrew Blogg, 34, faces a criminal charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000. He is described as a Caucasian man, standing 6’1” tall and weighing 172 pounds. He was brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Blogg’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

