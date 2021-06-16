Man with knife arrested after reportedly threatening Bay Centre security guards

The K9 unit’s police dog, Hitch, was deployed to assist with the arrest

Police dog Hitch helped arrest a man who had reportedly threatened the security guards of a Victoria shopping centre with a knife on June 15. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police, with the help of Hitch the police dog, arrested a man Tuesday night after he reportedly threatened Bay Centre security guards with a knife.

Security officers at the mall confronted the man after he had reportedly jumped on several patio tables outside the shopping centre. Victoria police were called to the mall just after 10 p.m. after a report that the man threatened the guards while brandishing a knife before he fled the area.

Police and Hitch found the man in the 1400-block of Douglas Street. VicPD said the man had the knife on him while he initially refused to comply with police direction. Once Hitch was deployed, the man surrendered and was arrested without further incident, police said.

The man was taken to VicPD cells before he was later released with a court date and conditions. He faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

