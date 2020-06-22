Man, woman arrested for Victoria robbery with handgun

The pair has already appeared in court

A man and woman were arrested and have both appeared in court after they were charged with robbery with a firearm and assault.

The charges come from an incident on June 16 in the 400-block of Swift Street. Patrol officers were called to a multi-unit residential facility for a report of a robbery. Investigators say a man and woman had been to the facility earlier that day and robbed a resident with a handgun.

The female victim was also assaulted resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: Police search for person of interest in Victoria arson

The suspects were later located and arrested.

VicPD’s Major Crime Unit investigators continue to investigate and have recommended multiple robbery and firearm-related charges.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Police Department