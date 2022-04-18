Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Manitoba Metis delegation heads to Rome for meeting with Pope Francis

Delegation will be first he’s met since he apologized to Indigenous people for residential schools

A Metis group from Manitoba was flying to Rome on Monday ahead of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican later this week.

The delegation from the Manitoba Metis Federation on Thursday will be the first to meet the head of the Roman Catholic Church since he apologized to Indigenous people for the deplorable conduct of church members involved in residential schools.

The Pope apologized at the Vatican early this month following a week of meetings with Metis, Inuit and First Nations delegates.

The Manitoba Metis Federation had a separate meeting organized with Francis.

Delegates include residential school survivors, elders and youth.

David Chartrand, the federation’s president, says many Metis are deeply connected to the church.

“Now that His Holiness has issued an apology to all Indigenous peoples, we can focus our meeting on the relationship between the Red River Metis and the Catholic Church — past, present, and future,” Chartrand said in a news release Monday.

Some bishops will be accompanying the Manitoba Metis delegates to the Vatican.

“It is the desire of all the Bishops in Canada to move forward with reconciliation and to build strong relationships with Canada’s Indigenous Peoples,” Richard Gagnon, Archbishop of Winnipeg, said in a news release.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, more than 60 per cent of which were run by the Catholic Church.

On April 1, the pontiff stood before a room of nearly 200 Indigenous delegates and asked for God’s forgiveness for the actions of the Catholic Church.

“I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry,” Francis said in Italian. “And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon.”

Francis also said he would come to Canada, possibly this summer.

Chartrand said he will request the Pope come to Manitoba to “understand why we need to renew our relationship, particularly in our small and remote communities, many of which the church is a central part of.”

A Catholic priest played a significant role in Metis leader Louis Riel’s founding of what would become Manitoba. Rev. Noel-Joseph Ritchot led the delegation Riel sent to Ottawa to negotiate the provisional government’s entry into Confederation.

Riel himself was Catholic but also wrote about his issues with the church.

The Manitoba Metis Federation organized the separate meeting with the Pope after the group withdrew from the Metis National Council in 2021 following years of internal conflict.

The Metis National Council was part of the larger delegation earlier this month.

— Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS

RELATED: ‘Always had faith:’ Métis delegates say Vatican visit a step to repair relationship

MetisPope Francis

Previous story
Langford men on independent mission to support refugees fleeing Ukraine
Next story
Juvenile salmon gain access to crucial B.C. habitat for first time in 100 years

Just Posted

sig
Firearm threats lead to two arrests in Sooke

The Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society is partnering with the District of Sooke to remove invasive plants from Broomhill Park on Earth Day (April 22). Volunteers shown here conducted a similar clean up at Whiffin Spit in March. (Contributed - Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society)
Help wanted for Broomhill park clean up in Sooke

The Chychuck family; Daryna, Roman and their children Mykhailo and Savelii; are in Poland after fleeing their home in Ukraine. Victoria business owner Fred Aram is sponsoring them to come to Greater Victoria, but is calling on the community to help find them a place to live. (Photo courtesy Fred Aram)
‘My duty as a human’: Victoria retailer seeks home for sponsored Ukrainian family

Tanya Bub, a portion of whose proceeds for lifelike, life-sized driftwood sculptures on exhibit at the Gage Art Gallery in May will be donated to the BCSPCA. (Gage Art Gallery)
Victoria driftwood sculptor donates 25% of exhibit proceeds to BCSPCA