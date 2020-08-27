B.C. Ferries’ Coastal Inspiration vessel (Black Press file photo)

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

A ferry bound from the Nanaimo area to Tsawwassen was halted after a person jumped overboard late this morning.

According to a noon-time social media post today, Aug. 27, B.C. Ferries said the Coastal Inspiration, which departed Duke Point at 10:15 a.m. destined for Tsawwassen terminal, was delayed due to a marine emergency.

In an e-mail, Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries’ spokesperson, said a report of a person jumping overboard from “Deck 7 on the Coastal Inspiration” came at about 11:30 a.m.

“The Coastal Inspiration launched one of its rescue boats,” said Marshall. “Another vessel was on scene and retrieved the man from the water. The man was then transferred from the pleasure craft to B.C. Ferries’ rescue boat. The Queen of Alberni, the other vessel on the route, stopped to render assistance if required. A coast guard vessel arrived on scene and the man was transferred to the hovercraft. The coast guard vessel departed the scene at approximately 12:10 p.m.”

Marshall said both ships are running behind schedule due to the incident and as of about 1 p.m., B.C. Ferries said it was ticketing for the 5:45 p.m. sailing to Duke Point, with the vessel 88 per cent full.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
BCFerries

