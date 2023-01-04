Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, former B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks to a reporter in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, former B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks to a reporter in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond no longer employed with UBC

Cutting of ties follows questions into scholar’s claims of Indigenous ancestry

The University of British Columbia and prominent B.C. scholar and lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond have cut ties.

UBC’s director of university of affairs, Matthew Ramsey, wouldn’t provide details on why Turpel-Lafond is no longer employed, but said she hasn’t worked there since Dec. 16.

The move comes in the wake of a CBC News investigation published on Oct. 13 that questions Turpel-Lafond’s claims of Indigenous ancestry. The story digs into her past and finds contradicting information between the Cree heritage she has asserted, and which has characterized her career as an accomplished scholar and former judge, and historical records of her family and hometown.

Turpel-Lafond has been largely silent on the matter, but in a tweet following the release of the story said “I am of Cree, Scottish & English heritage & hold the name aki-kwe & am an active member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. My credentials have been vetted at the highest levels of our country.”

At the time, UBC said it couldn’t comment on personal information about its employees, but that it relies on self-identification by candidates when hiring for Indigenous scholarship or leadership roles. Turpel-Lafond formerly directed the university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre. Up until Dec. 16, she was a tenured professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law.

She is also well-known in B.C. for producing the In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Health Care report, and working with the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs on legal efforts surrounding Heiltsuk grandfather and granddaughter Maxwell Johnson and Tori-Anne Tweedie.

The UBCIC backed Turpel-Lafond in October when the investigation was released.

“Issues of First Nations identity and community membership are for Indigenous peoples, families, and governments to sort through based on their own laws, customs, and traditions,” the union said in a statement at the time.

Black Press Media has reached out to Turpel-Lafond for comment.

READ ALSO: UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousUBC

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria real estate sales crater by nearly a third in 2022
Next story
North Saanich children ensemble to reach beyond one-off performance

Just Posted

Sales in Greater Victoria were down nearly a third in 2022 compared to 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria real estate sales crater by nearly a third in 2022

Greater Victoria’s Naomi Morrell – a.k.a Scream Soda – has earned a spot on team Canada for the Junior Roller Derby World Cup in France this July after just five years playing for Victoria’s Rotten Apples.
‘I just started yelling’: Victoria teen makes national roller derby team

This photo by Brandon Guell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, is one of many on display at the Royal BC Museum during Community Days this week, which allows visitors to enter by admission rather than paying standard admission. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)
Community Days returns to Victoria’s Royal BC Museum this week

Bunny’s Kitchen puts the emphasis on fresh ingredients. (Pexels photo)
Ex-roller derby player cooking up healthy meals in Esquimalt