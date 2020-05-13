The completion date of summer 2020 for the McKenzie Interchange project hasn’t changed due to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

McKenzie Interchange project on track to finish this summer

Transit stops, landscaping, lighting yet to be completed

A pandemic won’t keep the McKenzie interchange project from meeting its latest deadline according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Already twice delayed, the project is scheduled to finish this summer.

“The project is unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of the protocols and policies the contractor has put in place that follow the requirements of the provincial health officer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the ministry in a statement.

Notably, in-person meetings have been reduced and when they do happen those meetings are held outdoors. Workers on-site have been sanitizing common areas and physically distancing while on the job.

RELATED: McKenzie interchange project sees delays

Work on the $96 million project (originally budgeted at $85 million) was first set for completion by the end of 2018, but was pushed to 2019. In April 2019, the ministry said snowfall and plan modifications pushed that expectation to the current summer 2020 date. The ministry did not specify when this summer.

The ministry said the final touches are still being put in place for the two-lane merge onto Highway 1 from McKenzie, the multi-use pathway over Highway 1 and the McKenzie exit loop ramp.

The completion of transit stops, bus priority lanes, drainage works, plus landscaping and lighting is expected to bring the project to a close in the coming months.

RELATED: Time-lapse video shows weekend work on McKenzie Interchange project

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

ConstructionSaanichTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Who’s keeping an eye on logging activities on Vancouver Island during COVID-19 ?’
Next story
Fire protection helps lower Central Saanich insurance premiums

Just Posted

‘Resilient’ nurses ensure best care for patients despite challenges

May 11 to 17 is National Nurses Week in Canada

McKenzie Interchange project on track to finish this summer

Transit stops, landscaping, lighting yet to be completed

Fire protection helps lower Central Saanich insurance premiums

Improved fire insurance rating could see premiums drop from one to three per cent

West Shore student petitions for more than a video graduation ceremony

Online petition receives nearly 3,000 signatures in less than one week

Man who died at North Saanich Marina was ‘seasoned’ boater on a family outing

Police confirm fire started aboard vessel that sank after Mother’s Day fire and explosion

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Woman facing 6 charges in fatal 2018 Malahat crash

Sara Thomas to appear in court May 19 in Duncan

Pre-existing woes might deepen after COVID-19 for remote Vancouver Island schools

Logistics, transportation and a broadened spectrum of vulnerable students are some of the challenges SD 84 schools will have to deal with

Man says boy spit in his face while in bank lineup in Duncan

Incident reported to police

Police watchdog investigating death of Vancouver Island woman

Port Alberni RCMP had dealt with woman in April incident hours previously

VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Family outing included a special experience

‘Who’s keeping an eye on logging activities on Vancouver Island during COVID-19 ?’

With no watchdog around, conservationists are worried about old-growth logging activities and call for ‘modernized regulations’ in the forest sector

Most Read