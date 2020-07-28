Metchosin’s Wild ARC fishes for fillets to feed more than 70 raccoons

Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) in Metchosin is looking for uncooked and unseasoned fish fillets to feed more than 70 racoons they have at their location. (Courtesy of Wild ARC)

Unseasoned and uncooked fish fillets are a fan favourite for baby raccoons at BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) in Metchosin, but there aren’t enough to go around.

Assistant manager Tara Thom says the supply of fish is dwindling, with more than 70 raccoons to feed during the busy season – from April to October.

READ MORE: Metchosin’s Wild ARC in need of tree trimmings for recovering birds and deer

“We want to give them fish that is as natural as possible because in the wild there isn’t seasoned or cooked fish. We don’t want them to become reliant on things that have the potential to upset their stomachs,” Thom said.

Wild ARC is asking the public to consider donating fillets of all kinds, but no older than six months.

Those interested can drop off their donations at 1020 Malloch Rd. between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week or call 1-855-622-7722 with any additional questions.

ALSO READ: Baby otter recovering in Metchosin after mom killed by motorist

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

District of MetchosinWild ARC