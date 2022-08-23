Millstream Creek fish ladder repairs to get underway in Langford

The Atkins Road culvert where a fish ladder has been built along Millstream Creek. The Peninsula Streams Society is starting work next week to repair damage done by last year’s flooding. (Courtesy Peninsula Streams Society)

Repairs on the Millstream Creek fishway will be starting next week after it was damaged by the flooding last November.

Peninsula Streams Society has partnered with the Capital Regional District and the City of Langford to help repair the fish ladder. Ian Bruce, executive coordinator at the society said the work will involve repositioning some boulders that got knocked away by the fast-flowing water during November’s heavy rain and drilling some others into place.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Goldstream salmon swim beside picnic tables amid surging stormwaters

“If we don’t do it this year, and there is big water again this year, then I’m concerned that the damage will be excessive. So better to fix it while it’s a small break, as opposed to waiting until it’s next year. So I’m very keen on getting it done this year and hoping that we don’t have any more of those big events.”

Work will start on Aug. 29 with the Ralmax Group of Companies (Chew Contracting) and should last around eight business days, meaning there may be interruptions to traffic near the Mill Hill Park area for approximately two weeks.

In a statement, the society thanked residents for their patience and understanding.

The fishway was built by the streams society in 2020 to allow salmon to travel through a large culvert under Atkins Road near Mill Hill Regional Park. The society previously estimated the fish ladder could transport 3,000 salmon to spawn in a good year.

READ MORE: Millstream fish ladder gives salmon, trout a leg up

READ MORE: UPDATE: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore