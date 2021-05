Police are asking for help to locate the teen

West Shore RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Langford resident, Nevaeh Hansell. (West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Nevaeh Hansell.

The Langford teen was last seen May 3 wearing a white oversized hoodie, light blue jeans and a black backpack. She is 4’11” and 111 pounds with long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

