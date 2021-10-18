MISSING: 50-year-old man last seen in Victoria’s Burnside-Gorge area

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood Sept. 26. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help locating a man who has been missing for three weeks.

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood on Sept. 26, according to a police release. He’s described as a Caucasian man standing 5’6” and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has short brown hair.

Police say they are working to locate Spires to ensure he is safe.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

