MISSING: 79-year-old Shirley Book last seen Monday afternoon in Victoria

Victoria police are looking for missing 79-year-old Shirley Book. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Shirley Book after she was last seen in the 1200-block of Johnson Street on Monday afternoon.

She suffers from a medical condition that can leave her confused and unaware of her location.

Book is described as a 79-year-old Caucasian woman who’s 5’4” with a medium build. She has short grey hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday and her family reported her missing just before 10:30 p.m. after she failed to return home.

Anyone who sees her is asked to stay with her and call 911.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

