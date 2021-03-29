Missing Alert Bay teen’s body found after four-day search

RCMP: ‘There was no foul play, nothing suspicious’

After an intensive search that lasted four days, 18-year-old Alert Bay resident Tamika Mountain was found deceased on Cormorant Island on Sunday morning (March 28).

RCMP Sgt. Jennifer Prunty, Alert Bay’s detachment commander said there was “no foul play, nothing suspicious.”

Mountain had been last seen walking in a grassy and forested area on March 25 after returning from work around 4:45 p.m.

A co-ordinated search of Cormorant Island began immediately on the evening of March 25 after she was reported missing and continued into the late morning without success.

Approximately 10 Search and Rescue members from Campbell River were called in to help assist with the search.