UPDATE: Victoria senior Bruce Bendow found safe after missing person alert

Victoria police have reported that missing man Bruce Bendow has been found and is safe, after sending out a missing person alert on Friday afternoon (Aug. 13).
VicPD said it’s out of the ordinary for the 88-year-old to be missing and officers are concerned for his well-bring with Friday’s high temperatures.
Bendow is described as a 5’6” Caucasian man with medium length, curly light-grey hair, who also has a light grey moustache and grey bushy eyebrows. He was last seen in the 0-block of Dallas Road on Aug. 13 and was wearing an off-white golf jacket. He’s also likely accompanied by a small dog.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.