Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound

Father Jesse Bennett still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for abduction

A seven-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 23 has been returned safe and sound.

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father Jesse Bennett after Jesse was directed by the court to give Violet into her mother’s custody, but Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until Wednesday, April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Jesse is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

“This investigation came to a positive ending, thanks to the work of our partnering police agencies, the media and ultimately the public who provided tips in hope to safely locate Violet,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP media officer, in a press release.

RCMP

Previous story
Jumbo flying squid landing on menus as climate shifts seafood supply: UBC study
Next story
Federal Justice minister tours B.C. residential school site with First Nations leaders

Just Posted

An artist rendering for a complex with housing for seniors and a drop-in activity centre proposed for the property next to the new library in Sooke on Wadams Way. (Contributed - District of Sooke)
Fundraiser launched to construct seniors facility in Sooke

B.C. Transit is offering free bus rides in Greater Victoria this Friday (April 22) in celebration of Earth Day. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bus rides free on Earth Day Friday in Greater Victoria

Members of Langford Now, a new electors organization in Langford, at a meeting. Corrina Craig (front right) is the group’s authorized principal official. (Courtesy of Corrina Craig)
Langford Now looks to bring new blood into city’s politics

Hundreds attended Eats and Beats in May 2019. (Black Press Media file)
Eats and Beats is back on the beach in Colwood