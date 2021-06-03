MISSING: Delmer Esau last seen on June 1 in Esquimalt

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Delmer Esau after he was last seen on June 1 in Esquimalt.
Officers are looking to ensure Esau’s safety as he has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment.
He’s described as a 35-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and brown eyes. Esau is 5’6” and weighs about 160 pounds with a slim build. He also often wears a baseball hat.
Anyone who sees Esau is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
