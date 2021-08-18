MISSING: High-risk woman Reece Viney missing in Victoria area

Viney, 27, is 5’2” with a slim build and tattoos

Victoria police are asking for help locating high-risk missing woman Reece Viney, 27, who hasn’t been heard from by family since July 25. (Karly Dawn/Facebook, VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help finding a high-risk missing woman who family members haven’t heard from for close to four weeks.

Reece Viney, 27, is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length blonde hair. She is 5’2”, weighs 120 pounds and has a slim build. Viney has a tattoo of Kurt Cobain on her right arm, and a purple rose tattoo that reads “Kelly” on her left arm.

Family members haven’t heard from Viney since July 25, and police say they are working to ensure she is safe.

Anyone who sees Viney is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

