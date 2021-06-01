MISSING: Joel Shacter last seen in Victoria on May 21

Victoria police are looking for Joel Shacter after he hasn’t been seen since May 21. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police is asking for the public’s help in finding Joel Shacter after he was last seen on May 21.

Shacter is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and green eyes. He’s 6’2” and weighs about 155 pounds, with a slim build.

Police say Shacter was last seen in Victoria on May 21. He’s has outstanding warrants for being unlawfully in a dwelling house and breach of an undertaking. Police say their first priority is to locate Shacter to ensure his safety.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

