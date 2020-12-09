Missing man last seen by police in October

30-year-old believed to be in Greater Victoria

Victoria police are looking for 30-year-old Joshua Mason, who was last seen by police Oct. 19. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police are asking for the public’s help locating missing man Joshua Mason.

Mason was last seen by police Oct. 19 and is believed to be in the Victoria area. Police are working to locate Mason and ensure he is safe.

Mason, 30, stands six-feet-tall and weighs about 190 pounds with a slim build. He has short brown hair, a brown beard and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Mason or has information on where he might be can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police looking for suspect after rock thrown at car

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD