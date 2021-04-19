MISSING: Police searching for Derek Whittaker, last seen in Victoria

Victoria police are asking for help locating high-risk missing man Derek Whittaker, last seen in Victoria April 12. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help locating a high-risk missing man who was last seen in Victoria on April 12.

Derek Whittaker is described as a 53-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. He is 6’2” tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Whittaker is believed to be driving a 1994 red Volkswagen Golf with British Columbia license plate JR8 84X. He was last seen in Victoria, but is known to frequent the Shawnigan Lake area.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

