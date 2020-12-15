Missing Saanich man may be wearing long black parka with fur-lined hood

Saanich police have identified a jacket possibly worn by Sean Hart who has been missing from a local mental health facility since Nov. 6.
More than a month after his disappearance, investigators are still searching for Hart, 34, who left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility unexpectedly. Police narrowed down clothing he have been wearing when he left the facility – including a black, ladies parka and black boots.
Saanich Police Department released images of the black, 3/4-length jacket with a fur-lined hood from the brand ONLY that Hart is believed to have been wearing when he disappeared.The department earlier shared images of black, size 10 Under Armour men’s hiking boots that Hart may be wearing. Investigators believe that he purchased the new jacket and boots just a few days before he leaving Seven Oaks.
Hart’s mother, Penny Hart, said he’s been known to walk for miles without his shoes so he may have discarded the boots.
Hart is described as Caucasian, 6’ and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in black clothing and wearing a white mask. Hart requires medical attention and police ask anyone who sees him to call 911 rather than approaching him.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.