Missing Saanich man may be wearing long black parka with fur-lined hood

Sean Hart missing since Nov. 6, believed to be wearing all black clothing

Saanich police believe that missing man Sean Hart may have been wearing this ONLY brand black, fur-lined jacket when he unexpectedly left his mental health facility on Nov. 6. (Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police have identified a jacket possibly worn by Sean Hart who has been missing from a local mental health facility since Nov. 6.

More than a month after his disappearance, investigators are still searching for Hart, 34, who left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility unexpectedly. Police narrowed down clothing he have been wearing when he left the facility – including a black, ladies parka and black boots.

READ ALSO: Police hope boot search will help find missing Saanich man

Saanich Police Department released images of the black, 3/4-length jacket with a fur-lined hood from the brand ONLY that Hart is believed to have been wearing when he disappeared.The department earlier shared images of black, size 10 Under Armour men’s hiking boots that Hart may be wearing. Investigators believe that he purchased the new jacket and boots just a few days before he leaving Seven Oaks.

Hart’s mother, Penny Hart, said he’s been known to walk for miles without his shoes so he may have discarded the boots.

READ ALSO: Search spreads for Saanich man missing from mental health facility for nearly a month

Hart is described as Caucasian, 6’ and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in black clothing and wearing a white mask. Hart requires medical attention and police ask anyone who sees him to call 911 rather than approaching him.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

missing personSaanich Police Department