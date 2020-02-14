Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

After searching for a missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke since yesterday, he was found dead this morning by RCMP.

According to an RCMP news release at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12), Revelstoke RCMP were advised of a missing sledder on Mount MacPherson, which overlooks the City of Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Search and Rescue searched until midnight and resumed the following morning with assistance from each the Salmon Arm and Golden Search and Rescue.

At approximately 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the missing man in his 30s was located.

The B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s sudden death, trying to determine the how, where, when and by what means he came to his unexpected death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased under the Coroners Act, Revelstoke RCMP said his name will not be released.

