VicPD looking for missing Stacy Colburn. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD looking for missing Stacy Colburn. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Stacy Colburn last seen on July 1 in the 600-block of Foul Bay Road

Woman said to have medical condition, may not respond to her name

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Stacy Colburn, who was last seen in the 600-block of Foul Bay Road around 9 p.m. on July 1.

VicPD says Colburn has a medical condition, so she may be confused and not respond to her own name.

She’s described as a 58-year-old Caucasian woman with short red or burgundy hair. She stands 5’2” and weighs about 160 pounds. Anyone who sees Colburn is asked to call 911.

Contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 with other information, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: ‘A heartbreaking scene’: View Royal fire chief on the ground in Lytton

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

Previous story
SPCA seizes dog strapped to RV during sweltering Okanagan heatwave

Just Posted

VicPD looking for missing Stacy Colburn. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Stacy Colburn last seen on July 1 in the 600-block of Foul Bay Road

Crofton mill was the scene of a Wednesday night fire. (File photo by Don Bodger)
5 Crofton mill workers treated for smoke inhalation after Wednesday night fire

Local firefighters Scott Rear, Brandon Knowles, Nik Wells, Dawson Tindale and Brent Henning form the five-person team from Metchosin and Sooke that headed to Lytton on the first ferry July 1. (Metchosin Fire Department/Facebook)
‘A heartbreaking scene’: View Royal fire chief on the ground in Lytton

The Malahat SkyWalk will open to visitors in July 15. (Malahat SkyWalk photo)
Malahat Skywalk to open July 15