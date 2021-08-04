West Shore RCMP is searching for missing teens Tyson Brown, 15, and Grace Smiley, 16, who are believed to be together in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: Two missing teens may be in Victoria, Nanaimo

Tyson Brown, 15, and Grace Smiley, 16, missing since Aug. 1

West Shore RCMP are searching for two missing teens who may be in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver.

Tyson Brown, 15, and Grace Smiley, 16, were reported missing from Colwood and Comox, respectively, on Aug. 1. They are believed to be together.

Brown is described as a 5’8” Indigenous teen, weighing 140 pounds. He has medium length black hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt and grey sweater, and white Nike runners.

Smiley is described as a 5’10” Caucasian teen, also weighing 140 pounds. She has long brown hair, green eyes and a piercing in her right ear. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a tie-dyed hoodie and black tank-top, and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts Tyson Brown and Grace Smiley is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

