Victoria police officers are looking to locate high-risk missing man Donald Wickstrom, 84. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: VicPD looks to locate man who requires medication

Donald Wickstrom, 84, is five-foot-seven with a slim build

Victoria officers are looking to find Donald Wickstrom, 84.

The high-risk missing man is described as Caucasian man with medium-length grey hair that is thin on top. He is five-foot-seven with a slim build and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, brown shirt and beige pants.

Wickstrom suffers from medical conditions and may be confused. He is known to frequent both the Cook Street and Fairfield area as well as Beacon Hill Park.

Police say Wickstrom requires medication and it is urgent he is located quickly. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person


Sooke council members receive nearly $146,000 in remuneration and expenses
B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

