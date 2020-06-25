MISSING: VicPD looks to locate man who requires medication

Victoria police officers are looking to locate high-risk missing man Donald Wickstrom, 84. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria officers are looking to find Donald Wickstrom, 84.

The high-risk missing man is described as Caucasian man with medium-length grey hair that is thin on top. He is five-foot-seven with a slim build and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, brown shirt and beige pants.

Wickstrom suffers from medical conditions and may be confused. He is known to frequent both the Cook Street and Fairfield area as well as Beacon Hill Park.

Police say Wickstrom requires medication and it is urgent he is located quickly. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

