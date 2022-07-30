MISSING: VicPD seek help locating missing Indigenous teen

VicPD is asking for the public’s help in locating missing teen Shirita “Simone” Beans. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD is asking for the public’s help locating high-risk missing youth Shirita “Simone” Beans, also known as Simone Bruce.

Beans is described as a 16-year-old Indigenous girl standing 4’11” tall, and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black yoga pants. She has shoulder length hair with dark brown roots, blue and grey colour with blonde tips.

If you see Beans (who is also known as “Simone Bruce”) police ask that you call 911. If you have information about where she may be, please call our non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654, extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

