MISSING: VicPD seeks man last seen near Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

Maxwell Redman, 21, is described as six-foot-one and about 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. (VicPD handout)

Police seek help finding 21-year-old man last seen June 1

Victoria police officers hope to locate a man missing since June 1.

Maxwell Redman, 21, is described as six-foot-one and about 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Victoria Police Department says in a news release that Redman, whose family is concerned about his well-being, was last seen June 1 near Beacon Hill Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option 1 for the report desk. To report anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

