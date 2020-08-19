David Chikite, 31, was last seen Aug. 10. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Victoria police looking for missing 31-year-old man

David Chikite was last seen Aug. 10

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 31-year-old David Chikite.

Chikite was last seen Aug. 10 and police want to locate him to ensure he is safe.

Chikite is described as a 31-year-old Indigenous man with brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy goatee. He stands five-foot-four and weighs roughly 125 lbs, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on Chikite’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Environmental advocate applauds North Saanich plan to ban rat poison

Just Posted

Three fires burning out of control in Southern Island region Wednesday

Largest fire has spread to 20 acres at Sooke Reservoir

MISSING: Victoria police looking for missing 31-year-old man

David Chikite was last seen Aug. 10

Sooke Fall Fair to host four contests to make up for cancelled 2020 event

Short story writing, colouring, and pet photos among list of contests

Loss of storage space leads to 25-cent bargains for Victoria comic book fans

Nostalgic customers take a trip back to their youth as downtown shop owner unloads boxes of comics

Environmental advocate applauds North Saanich plan to ban rat poison

Advocate says decision to stop anticoagulant rodenticide use sends important signal

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

Sooke minor hockey set to get kids on ice by mid-September

President says re-opening dependent on SEAPARC installing ice in time

Abused cat found inside Vancouver Island dumpster

‘It’s very disturbing that there is an individual or individuals like this in our community’

Most Read