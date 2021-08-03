MISSING: Victoria police seek woman last seen on Pandora Avenue

Victoria police are looking to locate a missing woman last seen July 7 in Victoria.
Amy Simpson, 35 is described as 5’2” and about 100 pounds with a slim build. Police say she is often seen wearing a hooded sweater and leggings.
Simpson was last seen in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on July 7.
VicPD asks anyone who sees her to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 250-995-7654 and press #1. To report anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.