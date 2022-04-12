MISSING: West Shore RCMP call for help locating Chanel Lucier

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Chanel Lucier, who was reported missing on April 7.
She is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2” and 115 lbs. with blue eyes and dark hair. Family members and police are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chanel Lucier is asked to call your local police or report what you know anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.