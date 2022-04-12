Family and police are worried about the well-being of Chanel Lucier, who was reported missing on April 7. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: West Shore RCMP call for help locating Chanel Lucier

34-year-old woman was reported missing April 7

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Chanel Lucier, who was reported missing on April 7.

She is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2” and 115 lbs. with blue eyes and dark hair. Family members and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chanel Lucier is asked to call your local police or report what you know anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

