B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legilsature, May 25, 2020. (B.C. government)

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

B.C. reported nine new positive tests for COVID-19 on May 28, with a single case at a Port Coquitlam senior residence bringing the number of coronavirus outbreaks in health care settings to 16.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one of B.C.’s worst outbreaks, at the federal prison Mission Institution has been declared over. Lessons learned from that outbreak, which affected more than 100 people, have been applied by Corrections Canada to their prisons across the country, Henry said.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

