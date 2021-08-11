Seven addresses at Bray Avenue and Jacklin Road could be demolished and turned into an apartment building with commercial space, if Langford approves a rezoning application. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

More apartments proposed for Langford’s downtown core

City council to evaluate four rezoning applications at Aug. 16 meeting

A combined 11 addresses could be rezoned to make way for two new apartment buildings in Langford’s downtown core.

On the agenda for the City of Langford’s next council meeting Aug. 16, Gordon ‘N’ Gordon Interiors Inc. is applying to develop a six-storey, 84-unit apartment building on four existing lots on Granderson Road, just off Goldstream Avenue near Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The four contiguous lots face the E&N Rail Trail and are currently zoned residential, allowing for one- or two-unit homes. The four lots were sold in 2019 for about $600,000 each. There are two homes at the end of the short dead end street which haven’t sold.

Rezoning applications for other properties around the municipality are also on the list for council discussion next Monday.

Over on the corner of Jacklin Road and Bray Avenue, agent Rachael Sanson has applied to have seven addresses rezone to make way for a mixed-use commercial and residential building.

Each of the seven lots sold within the last two years for a combined total of $4.5 million, according to the BC Assessment Authority.

Down in Happy Valley, two agriculturally zoned plots at the corner of Happy Valley and Latoria roads could become ‘neighbourhood commercial’ if council approves the application at Monday’s meeting.

It was uncertain at press time whether the properties would require release from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

And between Sooke and Awsworth roads just west of where Westshore Parkway joins Sooke Road, an application has been submitted to change the zoning from the current classification of ‘hillside or shoreline’ to light industrial. A portion of the land in question is in the ALR.

Anyone affected by these proposed changes can make written or verbal comments to council. Email written concerns to planning@langford.ca by 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, or join the virtual meeting by calling in to 1-855-703-8985. To join on Zoom, use meeting ID #864 6580 8858.

