Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)

More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Nearly as many protesters were arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island on Tuesday, May 25 as had been arrested in the previous eight days of enforcement combined.

The RCMP arrested 55 protesters at the camp on McClure Forest Service Road in the Caycuse area on Tuesday. Police started enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction against the camps on Monday, May 17, and had arrested 57 protesters between then and Monday, May 24. The 57 included four arrests from May 22 that hadn’t been included in previous announcements.

Police were planning to concentrate enforcement on Tuesday at a camp closer to Port Renfrew in the Fairy Creek area, but received word just before 8 a.m. that a large group of people had gathered near the Caycuse camp and blocked traffic in both directions. Some officers were sent from the Port Renfrew area to Caycuse, where they arrested 55 protesters for breaching the injunction, including nine who had been arrested on previous days.

“More arrests are pending as individuals continue their blockade today [Wednesday, May 25] of the roadway on McClure Forest Service Road,” BC RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

All protesters arrested previously had been processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment, and Manseau said police were attempting to continue doing so.

The RCMP said they had made a total of 112 arrests at the blockades through Tuesday. Nine individuals had been arrested twice.

The RCMP release about arrests on Tuesday covered only arrests made at the McClure Forest Service Road near Caycuse, and made no mention of arrests at camps closer to Port Renfrew. According to the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, six protesters had been arrested at the 2000 Road camp, which sprung up near Port Renfrew last week.

A group of about 100 seniors hiked into 2000 Road on Tuesday and swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, although no arrests were reported among that group.

READ MORE: Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek

protest

Previous story
Bank of Canada digital currency would be greener than Bitcoin, deputy says
Next story
Donors go gaga for Vancouver Island youngster’s ball pit fundraiser

Just Posted

The apartments at 342 Wale Rd. are almost ready for their first occupants. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Indigenous housing building in Colwood almost ready for occupancy

124 apartments for Indigenous families close to Galloping Goose, transit, shopping

The estate of Laura Gardom, pictured, donated a historic amount to Victoria High School. (Victoria News file photo)
Estate of Victoria High School alum donates $123,000 to fund post-secondary studies

Laura Gardom’s son says not being able to carry on her studies was a lifelong regret

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance line the 700 block of View Street in downtown Victoria following a police incident Wednesday afternoon. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Man forces way into downtown Victoria church

Large police presence uses force to take man into custody, public safe

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Greysen Miller is loving the response to his campaign for gates to be installed on the gaga ball pits at Chemainus Elementary School and others across the school district. (Photo by Robyn Plumsteel)
Donors go gaga for Vancouver Island youngster’s ball pit fundraiser

People get on board with Chemainus student’s idea to make wheelchair accessible

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

Most Read