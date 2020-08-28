Victoria police discovered a series of trip-wires strung up across stairs and between trees in Cecilia Ravine Park on Aug. 20 and are asking residents to be on alert after more trip-wire was found this week. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

More trip-wire found in Victoria

Semi-transparent fishing line found tied across dock near Regatta Landing

More trip-wire was discovered in Victoria, this time running across a dock ramp near Regatta Landing.

At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, the Victoria Police Department received a report of semi-transparent fishing line set across a dock, just off the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, near Regatta Landing. A group was walking in the area when they noticed the fishing line. It was two inches off the ground, ran across the dock ramp and was secured to the handrails on either side.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues warning after trip-wires discovered in Cecilia Ravine Park

No one was injured and the group dismantled the line.

READ ALSO: VicPD searching for man with a gun after two reports in Beacon Hill Park

Only a week ago, VicPD warned the public after trip-wires were set across a staircase in Cecelia Ravine Park. Another trip-wire was located in Cecelia Ravine Park, near the entrance to the Galloping Goose.

If you have any information about these incidents you’re asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

nc.editorial@blackpress.ca” target=”_blank”>vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police find replica firearms while searching Beacon Hill Park for a different firearm call

Just Posted

Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

Police stop nearly 30 drivers for violations, vehicle deficiencies during Saanich road check

Most West Saanich Road drivers found in compliance

More trip-wire found in Victoria

Semi-transparent fishing line found tied across dock near Regatta Landing

Victoria mask business outgrows home office, expands into new workshop

The Kindness Factory started in founder’s home, thrives amid pandemic

City of Victoria asks for removal of acronym ‘A.C.A.B.’ from BIPOC mural

Mural organizer says city’s request is apathetic to lived experiences of people of colour

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

PHOTOS: Breeding a better bee for Vancouver Island

Bee geneticist chose Black Creek and Campbell River area for research collaboration project

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

VIDEO: Passing train caused brush fire along old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Fire extended between Northfield and Dorman roads

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Most Read