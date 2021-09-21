Firefighters cut into the roof of the Brae Road Gospel Chapel while trying to extinguish a fire on Tuesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Firefighters cut into the roof of the Brae Road Gospel Chapel while trying to extinguish a fire on Tuesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Morning church fire in Duncan considered suspicious

Smoke could be seen billowing from the Brae Road Gospel Chapel

A fire at a church on Brae Road in Duncan on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21 is being considered suspicious.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out around 8 a.m. in the Brae Road Gospel Chapel, but damage to the building was extensive. The cause is being investigated by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the Duncan fire inspector.

The call came in to the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department around 8:15 a.m. that smoke could be seen billowing from the church, just blocks from the Duncan firehall. Firefighters were on the scene quickly. Their work included spraying water on the neighbouring Mercury Theatre to prevent any flames from spreading to that building.’

Anyone who may have witnessed people congregating around the location late on Sept. 20 or early on Sept. 21 is encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Previous story
Scammers masquerading as firefighters targeting Saanich residents
Next story
B.C. public schools, government offices to close Sept. 30

Just Posted

Pena Elliot, a jackpot winner of over $600,000, says his winnings will go towards family and a dream home. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Brentwood Bay man wins over $600,000 in online jackpot

Wanted man Johnathan Pocetti was taken into custody by Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team members Tuesday night at a Victoria intersection. (Courtesy VicPD)
Greater Victoria police team makes loud arrest of high-risk offender

Thrifty Foods. (Black Press file photo)
3 Thrifty Foods stores on Vancouver Island report COVID-19 cases in past week

Following their most important win in the soccer franchise’s history last month, top-ranked Pacific FC opens the Canadian Championship playoffs Wednesday in Calgary. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
West Shore’s Pacific FC looks to advance to Canadian Championship semis with game vs. Cavalry FC