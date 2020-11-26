Mother of missing Saanich man makes public plea for assistance

Penny Hart is emotional outside the Saanich Police Department as she pleads for helpt to find her son Sean Hart last seen Nov. 6 at a health institution in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

The mother of a missing Saanich man is calling for the public’s help locating Sean Hart, 34, who was last seen leaving the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6.

Nearly three weeks after the 34-year-old’s unexpected disappearance, Penny Hart travelled to Saanich from Calgary in an effort to draw attention to her son’s disappearance. She is making a public statement during a joint press conference with the Saanich Police Department Thursday morning.

Sean Hart, 34, was last seen leaving the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6. (Saanich Police Department)

“His family is very concerned for his well-being and we are working with them as well as additional resources to make every effort possible to locate Sean,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Hart has been the subject of missing person reports in the past but has always shown up within a few days. Because he is known to walk great distances barefoot, Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization (PEMO) search and rescue is now searching for Hart in Greater Victoria and beyond.

READ ALSO: Saanich police still searching for man who unexpectedly left mental health facility

Hart, a Caucasian man who stands 5’7” and about 130 pounds, has blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in black clothing and wearing a white mask.

Police say Hart requires medical attention and anyone who spots him should call 911 and not approach him. A Mental Health Act warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanich Police Department