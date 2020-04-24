Motorcycle riders arrive at NRGH at 7 p.m. Thursday in a show of support for health-care workers. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

Motorcycle riders revved it up for front-line workers last night.

A motorcycle ride was timed to pass by Nanaimo Regional General Hospital at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

The ride was organized by Mark Lockhart, who said he had COVID-19 and was sick for weeks. A lot of friends helped him during that time, he said, with errands and even with some of his bills.

“After hearing my story, a lot of people said that we should get together and show some appreciation and respect for the people that are putting themselves out there for everybody else,” he said.

Lockhart said he was expecting participants from the ride to include members of the Nanaimo Motorcycle Club, Commandos Motorcycle Club, Harley Davidson riders and others, and they were looking forward to it.

“A lot of people are getting very antsy about being locked up at home and self-isolating and whatnot,” he said.

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca.

READ ALSO: Car cruise offers a roar of support for Nanaimo’s health-care workers

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing
Next story
Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

Just Posted

Online petition launched against Sooke homeless shelter

Rec centre will be used as an emergency space for homeless needing to self-isolate

VIDEO: Rugby Canada players join launch of community relief fund for Vancouver Islanders

Initiative aims to help those who have ‘fallen through the cracks’ of federal assistance

Victoria allocates more than $50,000 to help with policing costs around Topaz Park

Council also allocated another $100,000 to city staff to help the vulnerable population

PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

Residents line Chamberlain Street, sing together to build community while social distancing

Oak Bay woman’s ‘fairy map’ offers magic escape during pandemic

Virtual map gives general location of fairy houses and gardens in Greater Victoria

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The government also cautioned the nation against the idea

Precious delivery: B.C. families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Between March 1 and April 14, 42 babies were born at CMH

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

COVID-19 is not a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card,’ says B.C. judge

Suspect denied bail, despite using pandemic as defence to be released from jail

Most Read