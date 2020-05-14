The Churchill Drive gates at Mount Douglas Park will be closed over summer long weekends beginning May 16. (Friends of Mount Douglas Park)

Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicles over summer long weekends

Gate closure begins Victoria Day long weekend

Starting this weekend, vehicle access at Mount Douglas Park will be restricted on holidays and long weekends until September.

The District of Saanich says the gate on Churchill Drive will be closed to ease vehicle congestion and increase pedestrian safety in anticipation of more park visitors. This weekend, the gate is closed May 16 to 18.

On May 19, the gate reopens with regular hours of noon to 11 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Saanich locks down playgrounds after video of busy park goes viral

The District says the gate will also be closed on Canada Day and every long weekend until September.

Over the Easter long weekend the gate to the park was closed and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said residents cooperated. He said the District was “very pleased” with the results.

Saanich’s playgrounds and outdoor recreation facilities remain closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Beaches and trails in the District remain open and the Cedar Hill Golf Course reopened on May 5.

READ ALSO: Saanich considers closing some streets to vehicle traffic to make room for pedestrians

The District reminds residents to practice physical distancing and respect the natural environment.

According to the District, emergency operations staff are working through Saanich’s business resumption planning to determine when facilities will reopen over the coming weeks and months.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metchosin offers chipping program in light of burning restrictions
Next story
Recreation facilities begin to reopen across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Drunk pedestrian hit by sober driver in Colwood

Man crossed the road at area without a crosswalk or street lights

Tourism task force creates 18-month survival strategy for Greater Victoria

Industry suffering massive losses during COVID-19 pandemic

West Shore mom proposes 2021 summer prom for 2020 graduates

Event fully dependant on upcoming provincial health orders

Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicles over summer long weekends

Gate closure begins Victoria Day long weekend

Break and enters to sheds, storage units up 263 per cent: Victoria police

Residential break and enters also rise during pandemic

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP officer and canine partner featured in police week video

Cpl. Sansome and police dog Erik star in RCMP production

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mali, the grizzly shot after an epic relocation, to be buried today on First Nation’s land

Mamalilikulla chief, Richard Sumner said despite unanswered questions, they will not press for further investigation

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Most Read