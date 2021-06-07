Moving day finally here for Indigenous affordable housing project in Colwood

A project with 124 affordable rental units for Indigenous peoples and others on Wale Road in Colwood is now open. (Courtesy Province of BC)

A project with 124 affordable rental units for Indigenous peoples and others on Wale Road in Colwood is now open. (Courtesy Province of BC)

The doors are open to more affordable housing in Colwood for Indigenous peoples and others.

The B.C. government announced Monday (June 7) that individuals and families are moving into 124 affordable rental homes at 342 Wale Rd. in Colwood.

The six-storey building provides 70 one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units, with rents geared to income – all tenants will pay no more than 30 per cent of gross family income for rent. Some units will be made available to non-Indigenous families as well.

“Our government is proud to be working in partnership with Indigenous organizations and First Nations to build homes like these,” said David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, in a release. “We continue to urge the federal government to match these investments for Indigenous peoples across the province.”

The project, funded by a $24.8-million provincial grant, represents a partnership between the province, the Aboriginal Land Trust Society (ALT), Lu’ma Native Housing Society and the Huu-ay-aht First Nations.

Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin, said housing opportunities that are affordable and culturally appropriate are much needed in the community. She thanked all of the partners involved, as well as the City of Colwood for their work bringing the project to fruition.

Lu-ma president Kent Patenaude said they are “extremely proud” of the project, which will also feature art exhibits by Huu-ay-aht member Ed Johnson and local Coast Salish artist Darleen Gait.

“This project is a wonderful example of what can be achieved,” Patenaude noted.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin said council recognizes that adding a diverse mix of housing options for people at every age and stage of life is essential to building a vibrant, family-friendly community.

The Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund will provide about $858,000 in annual operating costs as part of a 10-year, $550-million investment to build and operate 1,750 new homes on and off reserve. For more details, visit bchousing.org/projects-partners/Building-BC/IHF.

Most Read