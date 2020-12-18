Glanford Middle School principal Louie Scigliano, with daughter Liana Scigliano, left, and wife Zina. Scigliano retires Friday, Dec. 18. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Mr. S says goodbye to Glanford after 21 years

Principal Louie Scigliano retires from Glanford Middle School

They call him Mr. S, and he’s heard it a million times.

Friday is the last day of school before the winter break and is also Louie Scigliano’s last as principal at Glanford Middle School in Saanich. Scigliano is retiring after 21 years at Glanford, and 36 in the school system.

But he’ll still be Mr. S. Probably forever.

It’s something Scigliano’s daughter Liana, who was at the Glanford whole-school awards ceremony on Monday (a 2020-style assembly which is broadcast live from the gym to each class throughout the rest of the school), has experienced her whole life.

“One thing about my dad is he knows every kid by name, and something special about them, and it’s not just who is currently going to Glanford. It’s anyone, any former student he’s taught in the past, they approach him,” Liana said. “He knows exactly who they are and something special about them… and even their parents’ names.”

Liana was in Grade 1 when Scigliano started at Glanford in 1999. It was still an elementary school that transitioned into a middle school in 2004. Liana didn’t go to Glanford but, like her mom Zina (who has been a regular volunteer throughout it all), she has always felt like part of the Glanford family.

“That’s what we do, it’s families, it’s relationships, that’s what it’s about,” Scigliano said.

Monday’s assembly broadcast was an awards ceremony for students but also served as a defacto going away party for Scigliano.

He’ll miss the daily smiles of the students and seeing every child grow and reach their potential the most, he said.

“All students are special and all kids can learn. It is a very gratifying career in education.”

